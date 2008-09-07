Army of Transvestites Celebrate Lego Minifig Anniversary

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It looks like something went really wrong at the Lego factory because, when Jenny at The Bloggess opened her 30th Anniversary minifig celebration pack, she got a whole bunch of transvestite minifigs. "I think Eddie Izzard in drag is 10 times hotter than Brad Pitt covered in nougat, but this is just bizarre," Jenny says. And I agree. Seeing all those moustaches and cleavages up close is kind of disturbing:

And talking about minifigs, in case you missed it, Gizmodo and Lego are celebrating the Go Miniman Go Challenge video contest to mark the 30th anniversary of the Lego minifig. By sending your short video centered around Lego's most famous icon you will be able to win a lot of prizes, including two priceless Lego vintage sets. And if you are into photography, remember that Brothers Brick is running a photography contest too.

Talking about which, we got our second video entry two days ago. You can see a frame above. It is a hilarious 25-second short called titled Attack of the Second Amendment, which demonstrates that you can also do an amazing job in just a few seconds.

If you want to participate, check the contest rules here. [The Bloggess—Thanks Daisy]

