Arm Wrestle Mania Lets You Show off Your Manly Button-Mashing Skills

If you've dedicated your life to electronics rather than the gym, Arm Wrestle Mania might be your only chance to actually beat someone in a show of strength. Hit start and repeatedly tap the power button to make your five-inch plastic strongman bring the pain on his competitor— whoever taps quickest wins the contest. There's something almost poetic in taking a sport tough enough to base an entire Sylvester Stallone movie on and turning it into a US$25 toy that rewards your ability to push a button really fast. [Nerd Approved]