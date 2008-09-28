Are You a PC?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Windows finally has a slogan you'll remember—not a bad one, either—so it was only a matter of time before it was transformed into the next internet meme. Take When Obama Wins, blend with Redmond's latest branding, shake, and you've got And I'm a PC. You can pound the refresh key to see the genius (or not) of the hundreds of subversive sloganeers before you, or add your own. So far, it's mostly a mix of McCain jabs, Windows smears, and Mac & Linux cheerleading, but still fairly entertaining. What kind of PC are you? [And I'm a PC via Ad Freak via The Presurfer]

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

