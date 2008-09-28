Are You a PC?

Windows finally has a slogan you'll remember—not a bad one, either—so it was only a matter of time before it was transformed into the next internet meme. Take When Obama Wins, blend with Redmond's latest branding, shake, and you've got And I'm a PC. You can pound the refresh key to see the genius (or not) of the hundreds of subversive sloganeers before you, or add your own. So far, it's mostly a mix of McCain jabs, Windows smears, and Mac & Linux cheerleading, but still fairly entertaining. What kind of PC are you? [And I'm a PC via Ad Freak via The Presurfer]