This allegedly leaked photo of new Nintendo DS screens has played a game of Google Translate telephone before making its way to Giz wearing red sox and green hair, but from what we can make from the source, the big difference in the updated display is a shift in screen size from 3 inches to 3.25 inches. It's still not a widescreen system like many of us would prefer, but then again, the alteration shouldn't mess with the aspect ratio of existing DS titles, either. [Byokan Sunday via GoNintendo]