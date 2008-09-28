Are Mac Pro Cases Toxic?

One of the croissant-snarfing editors at Gizmodo France passed along this article that alleges the Mac Pro's gives off toxic vapors. Translating from the language of love to the language of guns, soccer mums and hot dogs results in a bit of discombobulation, but the gist is that a CNRS lab researcher got a Mac Pro, and after his eyes and respiratory tract were repeatedly agitated by a "stench," decided to break down the noxious vapor coming off the Mac Pro. They found "seven volatile organic contaminants." Though the worst they do inhaled is cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation—ingested is another story—benzene is the most troublesome, since inhaling it eight hours a day over could affect one's bone marrow. Apple's response?

The researcher says that after first alerting Apple to the issue, "I got the same answer each time, our skate launcher warning: 'Our engineers are working on the problem.'" (I'm assuming "skate launcher" is a Google Translate cock-up. Giz France editor says "Skate Launcher warning = the guy from the CNRS lab who tried to warn Apple.") Since publishing the report, Apple has promised "to resolve the problem in eight days."

I wouldn't chuck your Mac Pro out the window yet, but if you're particularly digging that new car smell, I'd probably cut back on huffing it, until this is sorted out. [Liberation via Giz France]