Apple's September 9 Event - What Do You Want To See?

Apple's September 9 event is only one lazy weekend away, but we here at Giz are already preparing for our usual liveblog directly from the event. You already know the rumours—new nanos, iTunes 8 with new features and various other things—what might be coming, but what do you want to see from us? We'll be at live.gizmodo.com, same as always, but do you want something to change? What do you want to see more of? Less of? None at all of? We'll hopefully have some fun new interactive stuff as well. Let us know in the comments, and we'll see you early morning on Tuesday, September 9 for our pre-game coverage.