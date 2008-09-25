Apple's iPhone Developer University Program Hits, Will Cost Unis Nothing

Apple's recently revealed its iPhone Developer University Program: it's aimed at higher educational institutions who wish to introduce an iPhone/iPod touch developer curriculum, and supplies the iPhone SDK free of charge for up to 200 students. Basically it'll mean that a class is a small developer company, able to share development apps within the team as they learn programming skills. Ultimately the school can also publish them through the App Store. You can either see this as a kind-hearted attempt by Apple to aid higher education, or a way of tapping into a rich vein of imaginative developers for new apps for the App Store. Either way, it's interesting stuff, though for now it's limited to accredited schools in the US. [Program page via AppleInsider]