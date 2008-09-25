Apple's iPhone Developer University Program Hits, Will Cost Unis Nothing

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple's recently revealed its iPhone Developer University Program: it's aimed at higher educational institutions who wish to introduce an iPhone/iPod touch developer curriculum, and supplies the iPhone SDK free of charge for up to 200 students. Basically it'll mean that a class is a small developer company, able to share development apps within the team as they learn programming skills. Ultimately the school can also publish them through the App Store. You can either see this as a kind-hearted attempt by Apple to aid higher education, or a way of tapping into a rich vein of imaginative developers for new apps for the App Store. Either way, it's interesting stuff, though for now it's limited to accredited schools in the US. [Program page via AppleInsider]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

