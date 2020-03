Apple fanboys stuck in the last stages of despair over the lack of a Victorian Apple Store can now turn their angst into excitement. Apple has announced that their Chadstone store is set to open at 9am on September 13, 2008.

They'll be selling the same stuff as the Sydney and Chatswood stores, but in Victoria, although the timing will be convenient for anyone looking to pick up a new iPod.

Anyone of our Melbourne readers looking to head down next weekend?

[Apple]