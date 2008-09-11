How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple Pwns Pwnage, Pwnage Pwns Apple Back

Since they can't avoid hacked iPhones no matter how hard they try, Apple seems to have prepared iTunes 8 to avoid pwning, disabling this ability in mint iPod touch and iPhone devices. But don't fret, because the iPhone Dev Team has already launched a counterattack:

The nice thing about iTunes decisions is that we can provide you with patches to counter them. We have one such patch already for Mac iTunes 8 for iPod touch. We'll be working out the full suite of patches for all the combinations over the next week.

Begun the Apple-Hackers iTunes Wars have. [iPhone Dev Team Blog]

