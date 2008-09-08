Apple Kinda Had iPhone Copy/Paste Figured Out with Newton 15 Years Ago (But Not Really)

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's a lot of hypothesising and App Store creating going on today because the supposedly simple act of cutting and pasting is absent from the iPhone. What's strange about all this is that Apple sorta had it figured out 15 years ago with the Newton. As the video shows, cutting and pasting with a touch screen or stylus on a Mac product, circa 1993, couldn't have been easier. Of course, back then it was with a stylus (not a finger); and then there's the fact that touching and dragging on an iPhone is reserved for the magnifier function... wait, maybe this isn't as easy as it appears. Back to the drawing board. [Boing Boing]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

