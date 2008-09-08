Apple Kinda Had iPhone Copy/Paste Figured Out with Newton 15 Years Ago (But Not Really)

There's a lot of hypothesising and App Store creating going on today because the supposedly simple act of cutting and pasting is absent from the iPhone. What's strange about all this is that Apple sorta had it figured out 15 years ago with the Newton. As the video shows, cutting and pasting with a touch screen or stylus on a Mac product, circa 1993, couldn't have been easier. Of course, back then it was with a stylus (not a finger); and then there's the fact that touching and dragging on an iPhone is reserved for the magnifier function... wait, maybe this isn't as easy as it appears. Back to the drawing board. [Boing Boing]