Apple iPhone 3G Hides Secret QR Code

While one Apple zealot was video taping their iPhone 3G under Paris Hiltonesque NightShot (innocently we're sure), they spotted a matrix code on the left side of the phone. We assume it's just serial/IMEI data that's often shoved in a phone's battery compartment (which isn't exactly an option for the iPhone 3G), but we're happy to start an exciting internet rumour that every iPhone has been marked with the sign of Satan and that the Apocalypse is near. Or maybe just that Steve Jobs is somehow secretly filming you naked (but we're pretty sure that one's actually true). [Whirlpool Thanks everyone!]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

