Apple iPhone 3G Hides Secret QR Code

While one Apple zealot was video taping their iPhone 3G under Paris Hiltonesque NightShot (innocently we're sure), they spotted a matrix code on the left side of the phone. We assume it's just serial/IMEI data that's often shoved in a phone's battery compartment (which isn't exactly an option for the iPhone 3G), but we're happy to start an exciting internet rumour that every iPhone has been marked with the sign of Satan and that the Apocalypse is near. Or maybe just that Steve Jobs is somehow secretly filming you naked (but we're pretty sure that one's actually true). [Whirlpool Thanks everyone!]