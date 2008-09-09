Apple Event Liveblog: Let's Rock

There's less than 24 hours left until we're going to be sitting inside the Yerba Buena Centre for the Arts Theatre in San Francisco, typing and snapping away to bring to you the most up-to-date live coverage of the noises emanating from Steve Jobs' mouth. You, on the other hand, will presumably be sitting exactly where you are now. That's good. That's exactly where you should be. Our liveblog, as always, will be at live.gizmodo.com, where you should check in first thing tomorrow, since we're starting our coverage early.