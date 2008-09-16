Apple Employee Posts Job Description On LinkedIn, Divulges Future iPhone CPU Plans

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Poor Wei-han Lien is probably dead right now after posting a description of his current duties—managing the ARM CPU architecture team for the iPhone—on LinkedIn. As you know, Apple keeps all its future plans secret so Jobs doesn't stroll out on stage and announce something everyone's known for about months (oops). In Lien's case, the fact that he's managing the ARM CPU team means that Apple's acquisition of P.A. Semi back in April was for a good reason: to build optimised processors in-house for the iPhone instead of purchasing them from Samsung, like the company does now.

Former CEO of AMD says the company could get fancy and "put software accelerators on there or maybe do something like a graphics engine." We understand what he means, but the way he said it makes us think of a kid who's making his dream car. "Put some wings and a jet engine and some flames and some missiles pew pew!" [NY Times via TUAW via Crunchgear]

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

