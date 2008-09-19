Apple Considering 'At a Glance' Notification Screen for iPhone

According to an Apple patent application, the company is considering adding an "At a Glance" screen to the iPhone. Instead of spreading various notifications across multiple icons, the screen would allow a one-page roundup of the phone's calls, SMSs and voicemails, and a keypress would take the user to any of those individual screens. The screen could, of course, signal push notifications like email as well.

And while I can't help but to think it'd be handy, does this screen look like it could get a little cluttered *cough* Windows Mobile *cough* to anyone else? [appleinsider via macrumors]