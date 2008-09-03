Apple and AT&T Sued for Selling Too Many iPhone 3Gs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Apple/AT&T customer William Gillis was unhappy with the performance of his iPhone 3G. So he filed a lawsuit. But what's unique in this case is that the lawsuit isn't complaining just that the iPhone 3G is underperforming, but that the iPhone 3G is underperforming because it's been consciously oversold in a plot by AT&T and Apple.

In his 18-page filing, Gillis points out the 3G tower power issue that recently leaked to the public in which an AT&T worker disclosed that current sub-par connections are caused by iPhones sucking too much power for AT&T transmitters to maintain proper 3G signals. Given this knowledge, Gillis feels the iPhone was clearly sold past network capacity creating problems that cascaded to every AT&T 3G users.

The suit seeks class action status so that every California AT&T subscriber could receive compensation if they've experienced poor 3G performance. And in light of such 3G failures, Gillis points out that Apple's packaging should have a disclaimer to manage consumer's expectations. [AppleInsider]

