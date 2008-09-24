App Store Blacklisting Now Comes With Gag Order

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Yesterday we reported that the iPhone app MailWrangler had been rejected because it "duplicates the functionality of the built-in iPhone application Mail." What we didn't find out about until today is that Apple's notice to the developer came with a request to keep the rejection on the down low.

According to MacRumors, notes from Apple are now closing with the unambiguous message:

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS MESSAGE IS UNDER NON-DISCLOSURE

MacRumors does suggest that this may well be a reminder of the original NDA process. If this is the case, though, developers shouldn't be signing the damn thing: Any agreement that holds a developer to silence even after a project is passed on is overly persecutory. (And yes, that is a word.) [MacRumors]

