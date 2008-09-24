App Store Blacklisting Now Comes With Gag Order

Yesterday we reported that the iPhone app MailWrangler had been rejected because it "duplicates the functionality of the built-in iPhone application Mail." What we didn't find out about until today is that Apple's notice to the developer came with a request to keep the rejection on the down low.

According to MacRumors, notes from Apple are now closing with the unambiguous message:

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS MESSAGE IS UNDER NON-DISCLOSURE

MacRumors does suggest that this may well be a reminder of the original NDA process. If this is the case, though, developers shouldn't be signing the damn thing: Any agreement that holds a developer to silence even after a project is passed on is overly persecutory. (And yes, that is a word.) [MacRumors]