Anti-Dealzmodo: New iPods Don't Qualify for Apple Back to School Promo

If you tuned into Giz yesterday, you may have noticed, if you looked really hard, that Apple released a few new iPods. And if you are a college student, maybe you realised that since the new iPods were available as of yesterday, they slipped right in for Apple's Back to School promotion (buy a new Mac, get an 8GB nano/touch free) that goes through Sept 15th. Unfortunately, a call to Apple retail revealed that Apple will not be honouring new iPods in this deal despite similar pricing. Sorry, college kids, I guess you'll just have to be happy with copious amounts of casual sex and inexpensive beer instead. [robreed]