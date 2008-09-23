Android Rumours Rounded-Up Before Launch

Over at TmoNews they've gathered together as much leaked info as they know about the Android-powered HTC G1/Dream in one place, and it makes for interesting reading ahead of the launch event. The phone's apparently due on sale "in all stores within 3G boundary area, regardless of whether or not store is in a 3G dead spot" and some stores near 3G zones since customers might have travelled from their home in a 3G reception area to a store outside it. Other stores'll have just a demo unit. Doesn't that make it sound like it'll only go on sale in 3G-capable areas? The full list of leaks and rumours is below.

• One-click Google search and easy access to all Google Applications - Quick and easy access to the Internet in one click.

• One touch access to Google applications:

Maps (including satellite, traffic and street views)

Gmail

YouTube

Calendar

Google Talk

• Size: 11.7 x 5.49 x 1.6 cm

• Weight: 159 grams

• Display: 65K colour screen, HVGA (480×320) 4.6 inches

• Talk Time: 5 hours

• Standby Time: 130 hours

• Expandable up to 8 GB memory

• No stereo bluetooth

• Gmail account required to sign in and use, no corporate access email available

• Required data plan associated with this device; it will not work without the data plan active

• No prepay.

• GPS is confirmed.

• No video capture.

• 3.1 mp camera.

Time will tell exactly how accurate these "confirmed" facts are. Over to you in the comments, chaps: does that make you want the phone more or less? It certainly seems a tempting prospect to me. [TmoNews]