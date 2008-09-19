And The UCHI Comp Winners Are:

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

uchicomp1.JPGWell the entries are now closed, and five lucky Gizmodians are going to spend next Thursday night partying with Sony.

Thanks to everyone who entered. The three of you who actually took up the multimedia part of the challenge are set to check out the latest Sony tech with a guest each, while two lucky commenters will be grabbing a friend or loved one for a night out as well.

And the winners are:First off, on the multimedia side, is Nick Eagles (whose home theatre setup you can see above). Monster, Nick. Monster.

Next Up is Dave Beeston, who gave us our one video entry. Bonus points for the Falcon and Lego references Dave.

Third in the multimedia stakes is Gaspone Bruno, who celebrated his 21st birthday with a Sony Ericsson cake. Commitment - you have it in spades. uchicomp2.jpg And finally, our two commenters: Congratulations to Namarrgon and Kevin.

I'll be sending out an email to the winners very shortly. To all other entrants who missed out this time - keep checking back - we have some very exciting comps coming your way soon.

