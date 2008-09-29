Amherst Survey Finds Today's Students Are Wired, Facebook-Loving Mac Addicts

This is not your father's college class. Hell, it isn't even mine, and I've only been out of the system for five years. What I'm talking about is this new survey from Amherst College. Long story short is they're armed to the teeth with tech, Apple products and web apps, and their classrooms are too. As a Mac user who led an isolated PC-free existence during his college career, I take some solace in the survey's key takeaways:

432 members of the incoming class of 438 had Facebook accounts, and accounted for 3,225 posts.

By the end of the first day of class, 370 students had registered 443 devices.

Those devices? Probably laptops, as only 14 freshmen lugged desktop computers to school this year.

As for the Apple effect, the probability of a student having an iPhone/iTouch in the class of 2012 is approximately 1 in 2.

Total landline phones in service? Five.

More Mac love? Sure! "Of the four classes currently on campus the classes of 2009 and 2010 are more likely to own Windows, while the classes of 2011 and 2012 are more likely to own Macs," reports the IT Index at Academic Commons

On that last point, as the one person on my campus who picked up a G3 tower from my university's tech store, I say it's about time. [Academic Commons via Collision Detection]