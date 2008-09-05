AMD Processor Roadmap Leaked Online: Quad-Core 'Deneb' Phenoms in January

AMD's immediate processor plans have been leaked in the form of a PowerPoint slide to Spanish site CHW.net. Dual-core "Brisbane" Athlons at 2.6GHz are due in October, alongside "Toliman" triple-core Phenoms. November sees the single-core "Lima" Athlon chip, obviously destined for low-power devices, since it runs at 1.6GHz and draws just 15W. Most interesting to processor fanatics will be the 45nm Phenoms slated for a January 8th launch. Both are quad-core "Deneb" chips, one running at 2.8GHz, one running at 3GHz and both drawing a chunky 125W of power. The "ultra-value client" devices scheduled for November are also intriguing: AMD's answer to Intel's Atom perhaps? [CHW.net via Reghardware]