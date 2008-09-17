John Jones, a paramedic working in the UK, was recently dismissed from his job after he placed a prawn (a crustacean similar to shrimp) on the chin of a dying man awaiting a jolt from a defibrillator and joked: "Let's see if we can cook this prawn." After the shock was administered he was heard to remark "360 joules won't cook a prawn." If that wasn't enough, his colleague, Clive Greedy, looked on while eating a piece of celery in the patient's kitchen (Greedy is now serving a six-month suspension over the incident). To top it all off, the shock treatment failed and the patient never regained consciousness. God damn, that is cold. [Daily Mail]
Ambulance Worker Tries to Cook a Prawn on a Dying Man's Chin Using a Defibrillator
