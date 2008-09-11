Amazon Video-On-Demand Official on Sony's Bravia Internet Video Link, HD Films Too

We've been bringing you news on Sony's Bravia Internet Video Link for ages (it's that net-connected, wired, Bravia-TV compatible movie-player device) and now Sony's announcing official support for Amazon's Video on Demand service. So you'll have "tens of thousands of premium movies and TV shows" for the device, and more importantly "streaming high-definition content" from Dailymotion, Sony Pictures Entertainment and other providers will be available too. Since it also streams YouTube and other sources, is it possible that the US$300 BIVL may make a dent in the home-streaming HD TV market? It could, with the might of Amazon and the sheer number of Bravias sold alone. Press release below.

SAN DIEGO, September 9, 2008 - Sony today announced that Amazon Video On Demand is now available live through the Sony® BRAVIA® Internet Video Link, offering tens of thousands of premium movies and TV shows.

Amazon Video On Demand offers immediate access to premium, commercial-free movies and television shows purchased or rented by users who stream them directly to compatible Sony BRAVIA televisions equipped with the optional BRAVIA Internet Video Link through an in-home broadband service.

Sony also announced that streaming high-definition content is now available on the service from Dailymotion and other providers at no additional cost.

"Consumers want immediate access to premium on-demand movies and top TV shows in their living room and the BRAVIA Internet Video Link service now offers one of the largest on-demand streaming libraries available," said Randy Waynick, senior vice president of Sony Electronics' Home Products Division in the U.S. "From high-quality, full HD movies on Blu-ray Disc™ players, to the immediate satisfaction of streaming feature-length videos directly to BRAVIA TVs over the Internet, we are in a position to deliver entertainment for any consumer taste."

Amazon Video On Demand and Dailymotion channels add to existing BRAVIA Internet Video Link lineup, which already includes YouTube; CBS, Yahoo!; Sports Illustrated; blip.tv; CondéNet's Style.com, Men.Style.com, Epicurious, Wired.com and Concierge.com channels; Sony Pictures' Crackle, The Minisode Network, Timeless TV and Inside Sony Pictures channels; FEARnet; Ford Models; SingingFool; and VideoDetective.

Once a BRAVIA Internet Video Link is registered with an Amazon.com account, customers can purchase or rent programming directly from their TV or online at Amazon's web site and begin watching the streaming content immediately on their BRAVIA television.

When a title is ordered, it is automatically added to consumers' Amazon Video On Demand "Your Video Library," providing easy access to purchased and rented content. A backup version can also be found in the library, which is accessible from the Sony BRAVIA Internet Video Link device user interface or on Amazon.com.

New to the BRAVIA Internet Link lineup, Dailymotion offers HD and standard definition content including videos from across Dailymotion's most popular channels and categories such as comedy, extreme sports, news, music and independent film.

BRAVIA Internet Video Link users now also have access to select high-definition content from various existing channels including FEARnet, VideoDetective, Blip.tv and Sony Pictures Entertainment. High-definition content found on these channels, as well as Dailymotion, is free of additional charge.

Sony's BRAVIA Internet Video Link module is currently available for about $300. It can be purchased online at sonystyle.com and Amazon.com, as well as at Sony Style stores and authorised retailers across the country. The module, used with a consumer's existing broadband Internet connection, is compatible with the majority of Sony's line of 2007 and 2008 BRAVIA televisions.