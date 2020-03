We've known Amazon and Sony's VOD plans since they were in diapers, but today Amazon has introduced their promised instant-view capabilities to their Video on Demand service for both Macs and PCs, and rolled out a beta for Sony Bravia Link owners to start testing—allowing you to pair your TV with your Amazon account for instant purchases and rentals. Your purchases are also automatically added to "Your Video Library" for instant streams from any web browser. [Amazon]