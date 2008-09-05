Amazon to Sell OLPC in November, Including Dual-Boot XP Model

From November you'll be able to buy the OLPC in its classic "buy one for the price of two" offer from Amazon, which should be a smoother way of distributing the device than when the OLPC was originally on sale from the source. This new Give 1 Get 1 program will also cover the Windows XP version, now that Microsoft have finalised it, as well as the Sugar OS version. One thing remains unknown: pricing. The previous G1G1 program went to US residents for US$398, but maybe this time it'll be a little closer to the fabled US$100 price tag. [Electronista and BBC]