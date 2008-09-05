Amazon to Sell OLPC in November, Including Dual-Boot XP Model

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

From November you'll be able to buy the OLPC in its classic "buy one for the price of two" offer from Amazon, which should be a smoother way of distributing the device than when the OLPC was originally on sale from the source. This new Give 1 Get 1 program will also cover the Windows XP version, now that Microsoft have finalised it, as well as the Sugar OS version. One thing remains unknown: pricing. The previous G1G1 program went to US residents for US$398, but maybe this time it'll be a little closer to the fabled US$100 price tag. [Electronista and BBC]

