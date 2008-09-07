How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazon Retires US$38.45 52-Inch Aquos, Puts Orders on Hold

Error or scam, Amazon has pulled the page with the 52-inch US$38.45 Sharp Aquos, probably overwhelmed by the orders from crazy Giz readers dreaming about a glorious, gigantic HDTV in their living rooms and/or toilets. Reader Max called Amazon to check on his order and they told him there was something weird going on:

Just called Amazon and talked to a lady who seemed confused, as on her end the product was listed at well over US$1,000. That's still a major price anomaly, though. She said she would try to contact myOfficeSource. It is now listed as "Currently Unavailable", no less than 5 minutes after I made the call. It's most likely been pulled as a precautionary measure.

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
ad-tech duckduckgo my-ad-are-all-products-ive-reviewed-for-giz online-tracking

DuckDuckGo Made A Giant List Of Jerks Tracking You Online

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused tech company, today launched something called Tracker Radar—an open-source, automatically generated and continually updated list that currently contains more than 5,000 domains that more than 1,700 companies use to track people online.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles