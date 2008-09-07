Amazon Retires US$38.45 52-Inch Aquos, Puts Orders on Hold

Error or scam, Amazon has pulled the page with the 52-inch US$38.45 Sharp Aquos, probably overwhelmed by the orders from crazy Giz readers dreaming about a glorious, gigantic HDTV in their living rooms and/or toilets. Reader Max called Amazon to check on his order and they told him there was something weird going on:

Just called Amazon and talked to a lady who seemed confused, as on her end the product was listed at well over US$1,000. That's still a major price anomaly, though. She said she would try to contact myOfficeSource. It is now listed as "Currently Unavailable", no less than 5 minutes after I made the call. It's most likely been pulled as a precautionary measure.