Amazon Cancels Orders for US$40 Sharp Aquos HDTVs

Whether the Dealzmodo of the Century, a 52-inch Sharp Aquos HDTV for the eye-popping price of US$38.42, was a cockup or just a scammy scam, Amazon is now actively cancelling orders placed with affiliate myOfficeSource, whose Amazon storefront appears to be totally cleared out. So even if you did get your order in before Amazon stopped taking them, don't expect a giant TV to show up at your door. But at least you're not getting charged. Here's the full email:

—-—-—— Forwarded message —-—-——
From: Amazon.com Payments Date: Mon, Sep 8, 2008 at 9:29 AM
Subject: Your Amazon.com order 104-3863627-8851454 has been canceled
To: "********" <********@gmail.com>
Cc: "[email protected]"

Greetings from Amazon.com,

We're sorry, but the following order from myOfficeSource has been
canceled.

We apologise for any inconvenience.

==================================================
ORDER DETAILS
==================================================

1 of Sharp Aquos LC52D64U 52-Inch 1080p LCD HDTV
(http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/B000UN914I)

Your credit card was not charged for the order. To view your transaction
status online, please visit:

http://www.amazon.com/gp/css/history/view.html

Thank you for shopping at Amazon.com.

Amazon.com

Thanks tipster army!

