How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Amazing Macro Photography Makes the Tiny Big, Beautiful

Here's a cool collection from a Wired contest that details some of the best macro photography we've seen in at least the past couple days. The bad boy above is a jumping spider sitting on a DVD. Photographer "Coder" captured the image with a Canon 20D using a Canon MP-E macro lens. Below you'll find water from a fountain that took the shape of a head, and a wet leaf. Yes, a leaf. Normally that'd be pretty boring, but captured with that little flower icon set to 'on,' it becomes a scene from another world.

The leaf was captured with a PowerShot A610. The winner, below, called "Eye of a Tokay Gecko," was taken by "Alan M."
{Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles