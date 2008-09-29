Amazing Macro Photography Makes the Tiny Big, Beautiful

Here's a cool collection from a Wired contest that details some of the best macro photography we've seen in at least the past couple days. The bad boy above is a jumping spider sitting on a DVD. Photographer "Coder" captured the image with a Canon 20D using a Canon MP-E macro lens. Below you'll find water from a fountain that took the shape of a head, and a wet leaf. Yes, a leaf. Normally that'd be pretty boring, but captured with that little flower icon set to 'on,' it becomes a scene from another world.

The leaf was captured with a PowerShot A610. The winner, below, called "Eye of a Tokay Gecko," was taken by "Alan M."

