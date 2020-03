Albert Einstein's watch is for sale. It will be auctioned on October 16, just in time for you to count the remaining hours before they find God's Particle or destroy the Galaxy at CERN. How do you know this 1930s Longines is actually Mr. Einstein's watch? By looking at its back.

Einstein received the timepiece in Los Angeles, on February 16, 1931. [Pleasure via Boing Boing Gadgets]