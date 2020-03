Artist Evan Roth is today hard at work on a series of collector's plates with messages that show up best on an airport screener's X-ray monitor. MAKE lets us know that Roth also requires an X-Ray machine to test things out and, we assume, create more art. Or an international incident. Probably both.

Our question this evening is this: If you put these plates in one of those new airport friendly backpacks, do they cancel each other out? [Evan Roth via MAKE]