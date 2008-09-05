Addy Changes the World One Bag at a Time

Remember the video above, with our very own and beloved Addy Dugdale cursing and tearing apart Sharp's IFA 2007 sharp-as-knives gigantic swag bags? Well, I'm happy to report that Addy changed the world that day, once and forever. I witnessed the consequences of her actions at IFA 2008:

This year, Sharp kept the same size, but made their bags inflatable. The result is that you had the same morons colliding with you everywhere, but at least it didn't hurt your legs, arms, or body. And with that, I really mean crotch.

Plus, as a bonus, I was able to use them to lie down, take a siesta, and tan in the Berlin Messe gardens. Thank you Addy, you make the world go 'round. [More IFA 2008 Coverage]