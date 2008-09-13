Actual HTC Opal Spyshots Surface (Touch's Twin)

The Touch-like HTC Opal we saw renderings of earlier this week looks like it definitely exists, according to these leaked shots. Yeah, if you're having a hard time seeing a difference from the original Touch, so are we. We saw some specs too that indicate it's very similar (still no 3G, same processor), but here it is, in the wild. The Touch HD we saw definitely still holds the title of HTC leak-of-the-week, though, and if anything's going to be a true successor to the original Touch, it's that, not the Opal. Another shot post-jump. [Pocketpt.net via Boy Genius]