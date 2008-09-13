If the X-Games aren't quite your speed, Actiga is offering the next best thing (look, we all know that what I said isn't true, but let's roll with it, see where it goes.) Their US$20 Mini-Motion games offer radical finger sports like skateboarding, RC cars, baseball, and futuristic racing games. Each game is embedded in the wicked-awesome controller and compatible with Mac and PC. But even more gnarly, they don't even require a helmet! Totally sweet, dudes! [Actiga via CrunchGear]
Actiga Mini-Motion Games Induce Carpal FUNnel
