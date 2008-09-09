Acer Aspire One With Integrated 3G

According to BGR, The 8.9" Aspire One netbook is expected to be available with integrated 3G starting this November in Taiwan. The upgrade will cost an additional US$95 over the standard model, but there is no word on when we might see a similar bundle arriving in the States. However, integrated 3G was always part of the plan, so with any luck we won't have to wait too long. On a related note, jkOnTheRun spotted a Japanese newspaper flyer that appears to offer a similar bundle with the Dell Inspiron Mini 9 and the HP 2133 along with a US$370 subsidy when users sign up for a two-year 3G plan with Emobile. [BGR and jkOnTheRun]