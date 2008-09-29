A Rockin' Rocking Horse For Mini-Bikers

If you're the type of father who was listening to Steppenwolf's Born to be Wild at the birth of your firstborn, have unleaded petrol for blood and love nothing more than the vibrant throb of your Harley Davidson between your legs, chances are you're going to prefer your child get into slightly more manly activities than riding a rocking horse.

That's where the Kidcraft Roaring Softail Rocker comes into play. For $US180, it will let your child enjoy the soothing fun of a rocking horse in a totally kickass design. And while it won't give your child the same thundering vibration as your Harley, if it did it would probably have a whole different target demographic.

