A component maker called Digital Imaging Systems has announced it will soon ship a camera module for phones and other devices, capable of shooting single images at 3488x2616 pixels—over 9 megapixels. Another great fact for the sell sheet is that the low-powered CMOS will allow for 30-frame-per second 720p high-def video recording. The module contains the imaging sensor plus an auto-focus apparatus, aperture and mechanical shutter. It sounds great, but those tiny optics don't instill faith in me, a convert to the "glass makes the picture" school. Miracles of microphotography can happen, but I will believe this only after I see it. [DIS via Electronista]
9-Megapixel Cameraphones Coming; Pics Still Likely To Suck
