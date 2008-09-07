7 Years of iPod: What You Paid and What You Got

With yesterday's refresh to Apple's iPod line, it was hard not to feel at least a little deja vu. I've been following new iPod announcements—which often come more than once a year—since 2001, when the first iPod showed up in stores for an astronomical US$399.

In the iPod's seven years, a sort of price mean has emerged, settling around US$249 despite countless claims of "more space," "more battery life," and, err, "more smaller." It's no surprise then that US$249 is the price of a new 120GB iPod classic, a few dollars more than a new model 8GB iPod touch and US$50 higher than the cost of a 4th Gen 16GB iPod nano. Click the image above for the full keepsake chart. [iPod on Giz]