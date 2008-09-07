7 Prisoners Have Surgery To Remove Mobile Phones Stuck 'Up There'

37 prisoners in a Pakistan jail were caught hiding cellphones inside their bodies—presumably their rectums. And for 30 of said prisoners, life continued as normal once the phones were removed. But for an unlucky 7, those stuffing themselves with smartphones, nature couldn't take its course. So they underwent surgery.

Upon discharge (the prisoners from the hospital, not the mobile phones from the butts), the prisoners will be moved to special punishment cells for their actions. And it just goes to show, while push email sure is nice and Wi-Fi browsing can come in handy, it's all no replacement for a good shit. [dialaphone]