5-in-1 USB Charger Cable Could Solve Some USB Woes

USB hubs, schmUSB hubs: jam this 5-in-1 charger cable into the back of your machine and you'll be able to charge-up/sync five different gizmos at once. That's if you have an iPod, a PSP, a Nintendo DS, aGBA and a device that connects via mini-USB. Not rocket science by any means, but a handy way of simplifying your desktop wiring clutter, and good for computers with few USB sockets (I'm looking at you, Mr. MacBook Air). Out now for $US14. [Gadget4All via BoingBoingGadgets]