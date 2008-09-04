50-Foot Robot Spider Plans to Attack the UK on Friday

Commuters at Liverpool's Lime Street station need only to glance at a nearby office block to bear witness to their impending doom. What they will see is a 50-foot, 40 ton spider that currently lies dormant, but it is set to "come alive" on Friday. Apparently, the spider is a component in an elaborate bit of street theatre that will take place at various landmarks throughout the city—culminating in a "spectacular finish" on Sunday.

The BBC claims that it will be "exploring the city" sometime on Friday evening—which I interpret as "embarking on a rampage throughout the city, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake." And if you see 12 people strapped inside its steel and wood frame, make no mistake—those people are victims and are in no way controlling the 50 points of articulation. [BBC]