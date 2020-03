Information in a leaked Blockbuster memo has revealed that the discontinued 40GB Playstation 3 is set for a $US40 price drop on Sunday, bringing it down to $US360. The memo also notes that a 40GB bundle with an HDMI cable, Spiderman the movie and Transformers the game will see a drop as well. It's not what I would call a huge discount for a system pulled by Sony, but if you don't mind having only 40GB of storage it could make for a decent Christmas present. [Kotaku]