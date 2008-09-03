3D Screaming Skull Cover: Dress Your PS3 Up for Halloween

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Halloween is going to be here before you know it, so it is time to start getting prepared. But why should you be the only one getting dressed up? Throwing this screaming skull cover over your PS3 not only protects it from scratches, it also scares children. When they come ringing to trick or treat, open the door quickly, make a lot of noise and hurl your screaming skull PS3 in the air. The cover should protect it right? Available for US$11. [Sourcing Map via Chip Chick]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

