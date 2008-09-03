Halloween is going to be here before you know it, so it is time to start getting prepared. But why should you be the only one getting dressed up? Throwing this screaming skull cover over your PS3 not only protects it from scratches, it also scares children. When they come ringing to trick or treat, open the door quickly, make a lot of noise and hurl your screaming skull PS3 in the air. The cover should protect it right? Available for US$11. [Sourcing Map via Chip Chick]
3D Screaming Skull Cover: Dress Your PS3 Up for Halloween
