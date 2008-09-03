3D Maze Ball: A Worthy Waste of Five Minutes

We doubt that this "3D Balance Control Intellect Ball" will keep you occupied like a Rubik's cube for hours on end, but its tactical, 3D maze should mush your mind in just the right way and forcibly limit your normally adept problem solving techniques to find the solution in a childlike manner. 19 cm in diameter, the $US15 ball will make a great budget gift come this holiday season. Buy it now, stick it in the closet, and little Timmy will just love the gesture 10 years from now when as you lament that one time an idiotic blogger recommended you buy a Christmas gift in September. [Brando]