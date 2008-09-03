3D Darth Vader Wall Clock Springs into Action When the Lights Go Out

Just when you think that every possible opportunity for Star Wars merchandising has been explored, the folks at England's Wesco Limited come up with this 3D Vader helmet clock. Sure, clocks have been done before, but this particular version features glowing red eyes and a breathing sound effect that kicks in when the lights go out. It's kind of like having a perverted demon lurking around in the darkness while you sleep. Now, that is $US35 well spent! [Star Wars Shop via GeekAlerts]