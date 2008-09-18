Using a straight razor in the era of Gillette Fusion seems like suicide to me, but if you are the adventurous type looking for the closest shave imaginable—I give you the Damascene. Hand-forged in Germany with 128 layers of the same legendary Damascene steel used to craft Crusader's swords, this limited edition razor is not for the faint of heart (or empty of wallet). Careful though, my guess is that tiny pieces of toilet paper are not going to be sufficient to handle any cuts that might result from this Sweeny Todd masterpiece. Available for a ridiculous $US30,000. [Damascene via Luxist via Boing Boing Gadgets]
$30,000 Damascene Straight Razor: Beware of Accidental Decapitation
