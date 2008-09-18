$30,000 Damascene Straight Razor: Beware of Accidental Decapitation

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Using a straight razor in the era of Gillette Fusion seems like suicide to me, but if you are the adventurous type looking for the closest shave imaginable—I give you the Damascene. Hand-forged in Germany with 128 layers of the same legendary Damascene steel used to craft Crusader's swords, this limited edition razor is not for the faint of heart (or empty of wallet). Careful though, my guess is that tiny pieces of toilet paper are not going to be sufficient to handle any cuts that might result from this Sweeny Todd masterpiece. Available for a ridiculous $US30,000. [Damascene via Luxist via Boing Boing Gadgets]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

