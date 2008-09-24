24-Ct Gold iPod Nano is a Violent Mugging Waiting to Happen

Quick question: How do you make one of the world's most stolen gadgets, well, more enticing? If we're talking about iPods, which we are, then you slap 24ct and 18ct white gold all over the newest models, and then send them out into the subways inside the pockets of the today's filthy rich. Of course, for a mere $US644 for the Nano and $US823 for the Touch, you too can slap this cutpurse bling beacon to your side and hope for the best. Good luck, and we hope the pickpockets of your community enjoy the playlist you've selected for them. [Goldstriker via Born Rich]