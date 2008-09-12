US$22,000 T-Rex Skeleton Is Worth the Cost of Taking the Bus

Truth: the kids in the neighbourhood will be unimpressed by your shiny new Corolla, even if it takes 4 years of monthly payments for you to actually own it. So buy something cool instead. Standing 4 metres tall and spreading 7.6 metres long, this animated T-Rex features 6 deadly-skeleton-like movements along with a roar that will force Ben Stiller into early retirement. Just check out the video:

Sorry, but the T-Rex does not come in periwinkle. Toyota still has you there. [Scare Factory via Nerd Approved]