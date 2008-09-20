20-Watt Beer Sound Amplifier Makes Perfect Sense, Really

Beer + music + electricity = Ultragoodness. You can't go wrong with that formula and this do-it-yourself 20-watt Heineken Draught Keg Guitar Amplifier hits all the right chords perfectly. For $US119, and looking this good, it's the perfect present for any drunk guy who loves beer, music, and whose birthday is just around the corner. Yes, that would be me.

You can connect anything you want—MP3 players, guitars, bass guitar, your tongue—then plug it into any regular electrical outlet, and start rocking with glorious tin-can sound. [Etsy via 7Gadgets]