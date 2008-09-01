1Gbps Fibre-Optic Service Arrives in Japan on October 1

Near-instantaneous porn downloads will soon be possible in Japan thanks to a speedy new, widely available, fibre-optic service from ISP KDDI. The service will offer upload and download speeds (each way) of up to one gigabit per second. The service goes online October 1 for single family homes and low-rise apartment buildings for about $US56 a month, and will be considerably higher than the current 100 megabits per second norm most Japanese citizens already enjoy today. If the outcome of the 2008 election doesn't get me to move to another country, these currently untouchable download speeds just might. [Japan Today]