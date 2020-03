Modular gadgets are great because they are part toy and part serious technology. In other words, when we reconfigure a device, it reminds us of how much fun we had (and still have) with Lego and other building toys. The folks at OObject have put together a list of 14 modular gadgets and concepts—like Bug Labs, the Modu cellphone and, of course, the International Space Station. Hit the link to check out the rest of the list. [OObject]